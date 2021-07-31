There’s no real mystery about Olivier Giroud, if you get him in the team and play to his strengths then he’s very likely to score a goal or two.

His time at Stamford Bridge was probably up a season ago so it wasn’t a great surprise to see him leave this summer, and AC Milan look like the perfect club for him.

They’re in the Champions League next season and the more tactical nature of Serie A might suit him, and it took him just moments to score his first goal for the club after coming on as a sub tonight:

Olivier Giroud netting his first goal for AC Milan. pic.twitter.com/tAokT2Vik0 — Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) July 31, 2021

Pictures from Nice TV