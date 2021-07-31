Menu

Video: Former Chelsea star Olivier Giroud makes an instant impact for AC Milan with a goal vs Nice

Chelsea FC
Posted by

There’s no real mystery about Olivier Giroud, if you get him in the team and play to his strengths then he’s very likely to score a goal or two.

His time at Stamford Bridge was probably up a season ago so it wasn’t a great surprise to see him leave this summer, and AC Milan look like the perfect club for him.

They’re in the Champions League next season and the more tactical nature of Serie A might suit him, and it took him just moments to score his first goal for the club after coming on as a sub tonight:

Pictures from Nice TV

More Stories Olivier Giroud

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.