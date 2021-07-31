Fabrizio Romano runs the rule over Chelsea interest in 21-year-old Fiorentina forward

Fabrizio Romano has run the rule over Dušan Vlahovi? to Chelsea, and it looks to be bad news from the Blues’ perspective.

Chelsea are in dire need of a centre-forward who can find the back of the net, this is the worst kept secret in English football at current.

The Blues may well be reigning champions of Europe, but have little chance of triumphing over a 38-game Premier League season without a striker who can find the back of the net on a regular basis.

With Erling Haaland still a Borussia Dortmund player, Chelsea fans appear to be getting creative over who the club could sign.

Could Dušan Vlahovi?, Fiorentina be the player they’ve been looking for? Apparently not, or so claims Fabrizio Romano on Twitch…

Pictures courtesy of FabrizioRomano, Twitch

Vlahovi?’s 21 goals in 37 Serie A apperances last campaign have earned him acclaim as one of the world’s finest young centre-forwards.

If he is able to continue being that prolific long-term, he’ll no doubt earn a move to a big club, but it doesn’t look as though he’ll be on his way to Chelsea this summer.