Watford rule out selling £15m goalkeeper following Arsenal interest

According to recent reports, Ajax and Premier League side Arsenal are both interested in signing Watford goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

That’s according to a recent report from The Sun, who claims both European giants have been keen to add the £15m rated shot-stopper to their ranks during this summer’s transfer window.

Bachmann, 27, joined Watford in 2017 following a free transfer from Stoke City.

Despite being with the club for four years, the Austrian goalkeeper has only managed to feature in 28 senior matches, in all competitions.

Interestingly though, although the keeper lacks top-tier experience and still has three years left on his contract, according to The Sun, both Ajax and Arsenal have expressed an interest in signing him.

It has been noted that Watford is refusing to sanction a sale for the 27-year-old because head coach Xisco has plans to use him during his side’s Premier League campaign next season.

After receiving little to no encouragement from Watford, Arsenal is now expected to turn their attention to Sheffield United’s Aaron Ramsdale.

Adding additional information to their report, The Sun claim prior to securing Paris-Saint Germain goalkeeper Alfonso Areola, David Moyes was also keen on Bachmann.