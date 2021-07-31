West Ham had plenty of goals in their team last season as they struck 62 times in the Premier League, but they were often hindered by a leaky defence in their hunt for Champions League football after conceding 47.

They’ve been linked with plenty of defensive signings this summer as a result, and the latest links come from Mundo Deportivo as it’s suggested that the Hammers are looking to sign Valencia centre back Mouctar Diakhaby.

At his best the 24-year-old French defender is a commanding presence in the air but he’s also adept at bringing the ball out of the defence, while he has 30 games in European competition under his belt so that experience would also be useful to David Moyes next season.

ESPN have also indicated that Newcastle United and Leicester City are keeping an eye on the Frenchman, but it’s West Ham who appear to be in the driving seat just now to land a deal worth around £18m.

In his five seasons in senior football, he tends to make 20+ appearances but he’s never been a starter for the entire season, but he’s talented and still has time to develop so he could be a good addition.