David Moyes could well make it a Czech hat-trick this summer, if he gets his way and manages to sign a third player from Slavia Prague.

Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek have been an unbelievable pairing for the east Londoners and, according to 90min, Lukas Masopust is next on the list, with the 28-year-old winger set to follow in his countrymen’s footsteps.

If he is anywhere near as good as Coufal and Soucek, he’ll quickly win over the notoriously hard-to-please Hammers faithful.

Available for as little as £6m according to Hammers News, his potential capture doesn’t even represent a punt.

MORE: Former Liverpool star slams club

Masopust would become one of the bargain’s of this or any other window at that price, and the only question would be why wouldn’t West Ham take the plunge?

Moyes needs bodies in situ for a Europa League title, as well as to keep the Hammers flying high in the Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal star played huge role in Gunners signing Ben White Winks urged to leave Tottenham or risk spending an entire league season on the bench Ex-Liverpool star bemused at Reds’ reported pursuit of Wolves attacker

As a proven international with defensive qualities that Moyes covets, there are no legitimate reasons why West Ham shouldn’t sign him.