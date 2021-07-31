It’s a hugely important Premier League campaign ahead for Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool stars, with one West Ham player being tipped to add something to the Reds squad should the Hammers be interested in selling.

Although he’s not a big name as such, Jarrod Bowen has gained a lot of plaudits since his move to East London, and he continues to improve under David Moyes’ tutelage.

Liverpool ECHO correspondent, Paul Gorst, believes that Bowen could have a similar impact to Diogo Jota should Klopp be interested enough to take him to Anfield.

“He was an ever present in a West Ham side that finished an impressive 6th last season,” he said of the front man.

“He might not be flashy or ‘a name’ but if Liverpool’s recruitment team like him, they have earned the right to be trusted haven’t they?

“I think he is the right sort of profile for what the club want, age-wise, status within the game, someone who might be ready to take that next big step. A bit like Jota, yes.”

At present, there’s no indication that Moyes would entertain an offer in any event, nor is it clear whether the player himself would be open to a move up north.

At just 24 years of age, Bowen still has his best years ahead of him in a footballing sense, and to that end he won’t come cheap.

However, cost will be incidental if the club believe that he’s the right man for the job in hand.