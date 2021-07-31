Menu

West Ham United insider delivers Hammers’ fans exciting transfer update

According to a recent claim from West Ham United insider ExWHUemployee, David Moyes is interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach striker Breel Embolo.

The club insider has claimed that he has been given the heads up by a ‘decent source’ to ‘keep an eye’ on the Switzerland international who could make the switch to London this summer.

Since joining Gladbach from Schalke in 2019, Embolo, 24, has gone on to feature in 75 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 28 goals, along the way.

