Tottenham star, Harry Winks, has been urged to move on from the north Londoners before the end of the current transfer window, if he wants to progress in his career.

Under Nuno Espirito Santo, it’s expected that the 25-year-old would only play a back-up role, and that’s clearly not acceptable for a player of his evident talent.

Former professional footballer, Noel Whelan, has weighed in with his two-penneth for Football Insider, and it’s clear that he’s not a fan of letting young players rot on the substitutes bench.

“Not long ago he was in the England setup,” he was quoted as saying.

“A player with that sort of ability needs to be playing.

“If he is surplus to requirements, not going to be getting the game time and not needed by Nuno, I think the best scenario for both club and player is to get him out of the club.

“Let him persist and carry on with his career somewhere else. Let someone else get to benefit from his talent.”

The site do suggest that the player is currently in talks to join another club, though nothing formally has been communicated as of this moment.

From Spurs’ point of view, Winks would provide solid back-up when required, but Football Insider note that Nuno has already given the green light for him to leave.

By so doing, he could resurrect his fading career elsewhere, and no longer feel held back or hamstrung by the various factors that have stunted his professional growth to this point.

If he’s able to move on in the current window, the benefits all round are obvious.