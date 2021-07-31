It appears that Chelsea still haven’t given up on their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund hit-man, Erling Haaland, however, it will be Hakim Ziyech’s stance on his future at Stamford Bridge which will apparently be the key as to whether Haaland swaps the Bundesliga for the Premier League this summer.

Ziyech has been marginalised under Thomas Tuchel, who has shown he isn’t one for turning unless a player really impresses.

According to the Daily Express, the former Ajax man is attracting interest from Serie A giants, AC Milan, and the decision as to whether he stays in London or goes to Italy is what, ultimately, will dictate whether Haaland moves to west London this summer.

Haaland will be available in 12 month’s time for a release clause of approximately €75m, which is roughly half of his current value.

However, it appears that Chelsea don’t want to be involved in a Dutch auction with other elite clubs across Europe.

According to Calciomercato, cited by the Daily Express, Milan could still finance a deal for Ziyech, and any monies received would be used to top up the coffers for Haaland.