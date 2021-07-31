Menu

Chelsea could sell 2020 summer signing to AC Milan for £8M loss

Hakim Ziyech is closer than ever to becoming an AC Milan player, according to Todo Fichajes.

Ziyech signed for Chelsea from Ajax last summer, with his debut campaign with the Blues being a mixed bag.

The Moroccan showed glimpses of star quality, while also struggling with injury and inconsistency.

He finished the season as a European champion, so he’d no doubt deem it a success, but there’s suggestions that he could be set to move along after just one season with the Blues.

Todo Fichajes report that Ziyech is closing in on a move to AC Milan, following talks between the Rossoneri and Chelsea.

Hakim Ziyech is being linked with a move away from Chelsea

It’s claimed that the intensity of negotiations has ramped up in recent days, with the two parties now getting close to an agreement in the region of €30M [£25.6M].

That would see Chelsea record a loss of almost £8M on a player on a player they signed merely a year ago, based on the £33.3M fee Sky Sports reported in 2020.

This one ought to be taken with a pinch salt until any more reputable outlet reports the same or similar information…

