“So injury prone” – Arsenal star taken off in friendly vs Chelsea and these fans are not happy

Arsenal fans are not at all happy as Thomas Partey has been forced off with yet another injury in today’s friendly clash with Chelsea.

The Ghana international is a player with world class potential, as he showed during his time at former club Atletico Madrid, though he is yet to really get going in his time with Arsenal.

Partey missed a large chunk of last season with niggling injury problems, and Gunners fans will be desperate to see more of him in 2021/22.

It’s not looking good so far, however, with Partey already being forced off with a knock in today’s game against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium.

Many fans are frustrated with this development, as the 28-year-old looks worryingly injury prone and perhaps not worth his transfer fee so far.

Arsenal are currently trailing to a Kai Havertz goal, but in many ways the injury to Partey is the most worrying news of this afternoon from an Arsenal point of view.

Here’s some reaction to the Partey injury…

