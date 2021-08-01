Arsenal are monitoring Preston North End youngster Lewis Leigh, according to Football.London, with the Gunners joined by rivals West Ham, Everton and Leicester with interest in the midfielder.

Leigh is a central midfielder who has been with the Preston first-team during pre-season, scoring on his debut.

The 17-year-old joined the Lilywhites at Under-14s level after being released by Liverpool and now it seems like his displays for Preston’s Under-18s have caught the eye of top clubs.

Leigh was named on the bench for a Championship fixture last season and Football.London report that the talent is expected to sign a new contract with the Deepdale outfit as he enters the final year of his scholarship deal.

The youngster will have some serious thinking to do if Arsenal and any of the other aforementioned sides make an attempt to sign him as it would be very difficult to turn down sides of that stature, however his path to first-team football will be much clearer if he were to remain at Preston.