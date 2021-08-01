Menu

Arsenal transfer update on three midfield targets, plus possible change in plan regarding right-back

Arsenal are reportedly struggling to sign three of their midfield transfer targets, according to Fabrizio Romano in his Benchwarmers column.

The Gunners have nothing advanced with Leicester City star James Maddison, despite a high appreciation for the 24-year-old at the Emirates Stadium, according to Romano.

Arsenal have also been linked with other big names in that area of the pitch, but Romano states that Wolves ace Ruben Neves is not a top priority for the moment, while Manuel Locatelli would be a complicated signing to get done due to the fact that the Sassuolo and Italy midfielder would prefer to move to Juventus.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal can work something out with any of these players, but fans will surely be hoping Mikel Arteta is able to land a long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil in that all-important number 10 role.

Elsewhere, Romano adds that Arsenal might not necessarily be losing Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin after all.

James Maddison has admirers at Arsenal
Hector Bellerin is no closer to moving to Inter Milan
The report claims that Bellerin has not had any advanced talks with Inter Milan, and that things in that department could change if an offer doesn’t come in soon.

Some Gooners will be relieved to hear that, as Bellerin remains an experienced player who can arguably still get better if he puts his recent fitness issues behind him.

