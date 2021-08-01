Menu

Mikel Arteta confirms Arsenal star is ‘going to stay with us’ amid exit speculation

Roma
Posted by

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Granit Xhaka will not be leaving the club this summer.

Xhaka is a polarising character at the Emirates, but has been central to Arteta’s plans since he took the Arsenal job.

The midfielder made 45 appearances for the Gunners last term. You wouldn’t have thought the club would be overly keen on parting ways with a player that influential.

Still, that didn’t stop Jose Mourinho trying his luck.

As reported by the BBC, AS Roma had a £12.9m lowball bid rejected for Xhaka. On the back of a superb Euro 2020 campaign, you’d think they could command more than that for him.

Granit Xhaka celebrates after scoring for Arsenal against Chelsea

MORE: Arsenal set to offer Granit Xhaka a new contract after Roma fail to meet player valuation

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Hilarious pre-season scenes as referee books entire crowd for chanting “you’re just a sh** Mike Dean”
(Photo) Jack Grealish spotted training with Aston Villa amid Man City transfer speculation
‘Should actually quit football’ – These Chelsea fans slate attacker despite goal against Arsenal

Though, it doesn’t look as though Arsenal will be entertaining his sale at all, or at least so Arteta has suggested.

Arsenal have already made several additions to the first-team squad this season. With the objective to close the gap on their rivals, it would be unwise to sell key first-team players.

Xhaka, love him or loathe him, falls within that category.

More Stories Granit Xhaka Jose Mourinho Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.