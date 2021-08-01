“It’s not looking good” – Mikel Arteta provides concerning Arsenal injury update after Chelsea clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided a concerning update on the condition of midfielder Thomas Partey.

Partey arrived at the Emirates in the summer of 2020, having worked his way into the ‘world-class’ bracket of midfielder with his commanding displays at Atletico Madrid.

Unfortunately for the Ghanaian, and as a consequence Arsenal as a whole, he has been unable to produce his best performance level in North London thus far.

Having had a full Premier League season to adjust to the expectations of English football, Arsenal fans may well have been hoping that Partey would be a different beast this time around.

While that may still be the case, his hopes of getting off to a fast start have been dashed, with Mikel Arteta suggesting he may have picked up a serious injury during a pre-season friendly against Chelsea.

Arteta on Partey’s injury: “I just had a talk with the doc. He’ll have a scan tomorrow. At the moment it’s not looking good.” pic.twitter.com/jb5ouo9bWb — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 1, 2021

Pre-season injuries are all the more difficult to stomach, with the games serving virtually no purpose beyond building fitness and helping players find their rhythm.

Arteta will be hoping and praying that there’s been no major damage done…