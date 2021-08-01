Leicester City, Leeds United and Everton are reportedly chasing the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio.

The Spain international is said to have been the subject of approaches from all three of these Premier League clubs, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Asensio was once regarded as a huge prospect at the Bernabeu, and has been linked with bigger clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain in the past, though it now seems his stock has fallen somewhat.

Leicester, Leeds and Everton now hope to pounce for Asensio as he looks to be available this summer after falling out of favour at Real.

The 25-year-old has struggled with injuries in recent times, but could undoubtedly still have a fine career ahead of him if he can keep fit and play regularly.

It might be that moving to one of these aforementioned teams would be the right move for him in order to get more first-team football at the highest level.

Leicester’s interest comes amid talk of James Maddison leaving the King Power Stadium for Arsenal, and Asensio could be a fine replacement in the attacking midfield department.