Barcelona have just announced that exciting prospect Alex Collado has left the team’s training camp in Germany as he awaits a ‘resolution over his future’.

The Catalan outfit shared a few snaps of the 22-year-old, including one that sees Collado embracing president Joan Laporta.

Collado is the captain of the Barcelona B team and has made only two senior appearances for the club, one in 18/19 and the other in 19/20.

The former Spain Under-19s international is naturally a central midfielder but was primarily tasked with making an impact in the final third last season as he largely featured as a right-winger or No.10.

News of Collado working on a ‘resolution’ for his future comes after the ace admitted that he wouldn’t return to the B team 10 days ago as he targets first-team football.

Álex Collado is leaving the team’s training camp, with permission from the Club, pending a resolution over his future. pic.twitter.com/as6DTe6x72 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 1, 2021

There haven’t been any concrete rumours linking Collado with other clubs in the media and there aren’t currently any details on what’s in store for the talent.

It’s unclear as to whether Collado, who had his contract extended in March, is seeking a loan switch to kickstart his professional career or if cash-strapped Barcelona are willing to sell the prospect.

Collado has contributed 18 goals and 11 assists in 83 appearances for the B team, the versatile midfielder seems ready to take on the challenge of senior football now though.