Arsenal fans will be thrilled to see Ben White looking like such a solid signing already, with the England international producing some stunning defending just minutes into his debut in today’s friendly against Chelsea.

White shone at Brighton before earning a £50million move to Arsenal this summer (fee per BBC Sport), and it looks like he’s going to be worth every penny for the north London giants.

Watch below as White somehow gets back to brilliantly block what looks set to be a certain goal for Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, though the Morocco international arguably also took a little too long to sort out his feet and get the shot away…

The high line is clearly a problem for Arsenal. Chelsea nearly score again. pic.twitter.com/WGrvruH1SG — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) August 1, 2021

Ben White with a brilliant recovery and block to prevent Chelsea from making it 2-0. pic.twitter.com/FLUxnvXRl9 — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) August 1, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Arsenal TV

Take nothing away from White, however, who was alert to the danger and never gave up despite Ziyech looking certain to score.

Kai Havertz gave Chelsea a 1-0 lead in the first half, and we’re yet to see much from the Gunners in the way of a meaningful response.