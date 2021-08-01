Ben White has come on for the second half of Arsenal’s friendly match against Chelsea to make his unofficial debut for the Gunners.

Technically, White won’t have made his official debut until he appears for the club in a competitive game, though that won’t be too far away now as we near the start of the new Premier League season.

For the time being, here’s one of the first pictures of former Brighton defender White in an Arsenal kit after being brought on from the bench by Mikel Arteta for the second half of today’s pre-season clash at the Emirates Stadium…

A huge round of applause rings out here at the Emirates as new Arsenal signing Ben White runs out to make his debut at the start of the second half pic.twitter.com/Q3BguH2nL4 — Layth (@laythy29) August 1, 2021

Kai Havertz put Chelsea 1-0 up in the first half and Arsenal fans will hope their side can mount a comeback in the next period of the game.