Menu

(Photo) Ben White makes Arsenal debut after coming on for 2nd half vs Chelsea

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Ben White has come on for the second half of Arsenal’s friendly match against Chelsea to make his unofficial debut for the Gunners.

Technically, White won’t have made his official debut until he appears for the club in a competitive game, though that won’t be too far away now as we near the start of the new Premier League season.

For the time being, here’s one of the first pictures of former Brighton defender White in an Arsenal kit after being brought on from the bench by Mikel Arteta for the second half of today’s pre-season clash at the Emirates Stadium…

More Stories / Latest News
“So injury prone” – Arsenal star taken off in friendly vs Chelsea and these fans are not happy
Video: Kai Havertz fires in powerful goal for Chelsea against Arsenal in pre-season friendly
Brazilian star dubbed ‘next Neymar’ reveals admiration for Premier League trio

Kai Havertz put Chelsea 1-0 up in the first half and Arsenal fans will hope their side can mount a comeback in the next period of the game.

More Stories Ben White

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.