‘What a baller’ – Chelsea could have saved themselves £60M by promoting academy product, these fans suggest

Some Chelsea fans on Twitter have hailed youngster Dujon Sterling, who appears to be the perfect alternative to Achraf Hakimi.

Sterling made an impression last time out for Chelsea against Bournemouth. With that fixture being the first televised friendly of the Blues’ pre-season, it was the first look that the supporters had of the 21-year-old in action.

Thomas Tuchel gave him the nod again against Arsenal on Sunday, with Sterling once again impressing, so much so that you wonder if a first-team spot could be reserved for him for the upcoming campaign.

As was reported by Sky Sports earlier in the window, Chelsea looked to strike a deal with Inter Milan to sign Hakimi prior to his eventual transfer to Paris Saint-Germain.

The deal, according to Goal, was worth €70M [£60M], which could be money saved from Chelsea’s perspective following the emergence of the Cobham-bred Dujon Sterling.

It remains to be seen exactly what Thomas Tuchel’s plans are, but these Chelsea fans on Twitter are convinced…

Just wanna say Dujon Sterling > Achraf Hakimi — ?s?? (@6onolo) August 1, 2021

Very impressed with Dujon Sterling — ?? (@SignEveryone) August 1, 2021

dujon sterling, chalobah both so impressive. cobham is a gold mine — “ (@havertzmobile) August 1, 2021

Dujon sterling impressive again? — . (@HaalandI9I) August 1, 2021

Dujon Sterling is a beast — GEGE (@1905GeGe) August 1, 2021

Dujon Sterling has been absolutely immense — ?? (@RoodiCFC) August 1, 2021

Dujon Sterling looks a bit of alright as a player#CFC — (Paul)?? (@MisterpaulW) August 1, 2021

Dujon Sterling looking solid ?#CFC — Benham (@_Benham_) August 1, 2021