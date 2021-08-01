‘We will destroy the 2nd smallest club in London’ – These Chelsea fans love attacking lineup from Tuchel for Arsenal friendly

Thomas Tuchel has left heaps of Chelsea supporters in excitement after naming a very attacking lineup for their friendly against London rivals Arsenal this afternoon.

Edouard Mendy starts between the sticks behind first-team defenders Kurt Zouma and Antonio Rudiger, as well as academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah.

It doesn’t seem like the Blues will shift from the 3-4-2-1 system that Tuchel has worked wonders with since arriving, but with today’s bunch of players that could see some players used in different roles.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Christian Pulisic are both starting, so the wingers could actually be at wing-back if Tuchel is deploying his usual centre-back three.

Just one of the stars could be at full-back if this is a four at the back formation though as Chalobah can actually play at right-back.

Tuchel has also handed Ruben Loftus-Cheek the chance to impress in the middle of the park alongside Mateo Kovacic behind an exciting attacking trio of Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

Subs: Kepa, Bettinelli, Sterling, Zappacosta, Sarr, Clarke Salter, Baba, Drinkwater, Kante, Barkley, Abraham, Batshuayi.#ARSCHE is on the way at 3pm! ? — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 1, 2021

Here is how some of the Blues faithful have reacted to Tuchel’s teamsheet:

We will destroy the 2nd smallest club in london and then destroy the smallest on the 4th — John Smith? Follow4Follow? (@CFC_JohnSmith) August 1, 2021

easy win — CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE (@JackClarkeeCFC) August 1, 2021

ARSENAL IN THE MUD WHAT A TEAMMMMMMM — Daniel?? (@CFC_Danne) August 1, 2021

Pulisic, Ziyech , Werner and havertz and I swear I’m in tears ???? — IRREPLACEABLE (@Laxix6) August 1, 2021

Easy win — Petizzy (@_Petizzy) August 1, 2021

banging lineup — #????????????? ?? (@havertzwatch) August 1, 2021

FINALLY WE GET TO SEE ALL 4 START TOGETHER, KRASNADOR AWAY WAS THE CLOSEST THATS HAPPENED pic.twitter.com/23USQyBCwr — Rudy G (@Rudygay0397) August 1, 2021

So we’re just not gonna defend? — Willis?? (@Williissss) August 1, 2021

Some out-of-favour stars will also have the opportunity to prove themselves to Tuchel as the likes of Baba Rahman, Michy Batshuayi, Danny Drinkwater and Davide Zappacosta are on the bench.

Young defenders Malang Sarr, Dujon Sterling and Jake Clarke-Salter are also on the bench, as well as N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley, Tammy Abraham, Kepa Arrizabalaga and new signing Marcus Bettinelli.

It will be interesting to see what formation Tuchel goes with and how the team will fare with so many attack-minded players on the pitch.

The Gunners will line up like this for the tie.