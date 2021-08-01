‘Should actually quit football’ – These Chelsea fans slate attacker despite goal against Arsenal

Some Chelsea fans on Twitter have expressed their dissatisfaction with striker Tammy Abraham after his performance against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

Abraham actually found the back of the net at the Emirates, scoring the goal which proved to be the difference between the two sides, but it was a gift from Hector Bellerin, who put it on a plate for the striker.

The exit-linked academy product scuppered two golden opportunities to extend Chelsea’s lead, reaffirming Thomas Tuchel’s need for an elite striker to be recruited before the summer window’s end.

Amid interest from Arsenal, West Ham and Aston Villa (as per The Sun), you wonder if Abraham could be the man to make way for a new, reliable goal-scorer to be recruited.

MORE: (Video) Arsenal defender makes crucial error to allow Chelsea outcast to gift Blues pre-season lead

It’s unclear at this point whether Abraham will be departing, but you get the feeling that many Chelsea fans wouldn’t be opposed to it, as they took to Twitter today to share their frustrations with his misfires.

I’m so tired of watching @tammyabraham missing chances, we need a top striker no disrespect to Tammy pleaseeeeeeee ?? — PaulySavage (@savage_pauly) August 1, 2021

SELL TAMMY ASAP — . (@ForzaTuchel) August 1, 2021

Tammy Abraham is even worse than Morata ???? — Stinliski (@Tom_Tom23BJ) August 1, 2021

That should be Abraham’s last game in a Chelsea shirt?? — Davidin (@sirdavidin) August 1, 2021

Tammy Abraham should actually quit football, he should be a dinner man. — who is hypie?? (@_hypegram) August 1, 2021

Tammy Abraham need to be sold ASAP cuz I don’t understand him #CFC — Wiz jnr (@Wizjnr6) August 1, 2021

Please any club can come and have Tammy Abraham now!!!! Please — _Holtmann (@_Holtmann) August 1, 2021