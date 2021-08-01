Headache for Chelsea as Dortmund play hardball over Haaland, plus update on two other transfer targets

Chelsea reportedly look to be struggling to land any of their striker targets in this transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano in his Benchwarmers column.

The Blues urgently need an upgrade on the struggling Timo Werner, with the Germany international managing just six league goals in 35 appearances last season, while Olivier Giroud has just left the club and Tammy Abraham seems likely to remain out of favour.

Unfortunately for Chelsea, it looks like they’re not having much luck in their pursuit of any of their main striker targets, with Romano writing that Borussia Dortmund will not even accept €150million for Erling Haaland this summer.

MORE: Chelsea join chase to sign former Arsenal star

Romano adds that there is no chance of Chelsea signing Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, while Inter Milan consider Romelu Lukaku untouchable.

This is not what Chelsea supporters will have wanted to hear, and they’ll have to hope something can change with at least one of these players in the weeks ahead.

It perhaps makes sense that Dortmund are highly reluctant to let Haaland go now after already selling Jadon Sancho to Manchester United this summer, while Lewandowski and Lukaku are of course hugely important players for their respective clubs.

Thomas Tuchel may have led Chelsea to Champions League glory last season, but he surely knows there is little chance of his side challenging for the Premier League title in 2021/22 without an elite centre-forward, so it will be interesting to see if any alternatives can be found.