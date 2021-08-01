Chelsea are reportedly looking to offload Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer in a potential loan transfer to the Bundesliga.

The 25-year-old’s future at Stamford Bridge looks in some doubt after some recent difficulties getting into the first-team, whilst also having an underwhelming loan spell at Fulham last season.

It’s not too surprising to see that Chelsea might now seek to get Loftus-Cheek off their books in this transfer window, either to get him some first-team experience elsewhere, or even just with the intention of putting him in the shop window.

According to the Sun, Loftus-Cheek could head to Germany, but also has admirers in the Premier League.

There’s plenty of competition for places in this Chelsea squad, with the Blues having quality players like N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and Billy Gilmour in that area, meaning there probably isn’t room for the likes of Loftus-Cheek, or others like Ross Barkley.

It will be interesting to see where Loftus-Cheek ends up and what he can make of his career from here, even if he’s unlikely to ever be a key player for Chelsea.

The Blues have had plenty of success in promoting players like Mason Mount and Reece James from their academy in recent times, but it increasingly seems that Loftus-Cheek might not have the same luck.