With Alfie Devine celebrating his 17th birthday today, Tottenham Hotspur have announced that the promising midfielder has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The former Liverpool academy talent, who joined Spurs from Wigan last summer, has put pen to paper on a deal until 2024.

Devine made his professional debut when Spurs faced off against lower league side Marine in the FA Cup last season, in an outing that saw the talent become the club’s youngest ever player and goalscorer.

The England youth international was named on the bench for two fixtures in the Premier League as well so it certainly looks like Devine is beginning to knock on the first-team door.

?? We are delighted to announce that Alfie Devine has signed his first professional contract with the Club. The young midfielder, who celebrates his 17th birthday today, has signed a contract that will run until 2024. ? — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 1, 2021

Devine is a versatile talent able to feature as a traditional central midfielder or in a No.10 role, the youngster has also been deployed at left-wing and as a defensive midfielder at youth level.

Supporters will be hoping that new boss Nuno Espirito Santo offers Devine chances in the first-team, in an effort to build on the progress and promise that the talent showed last season.