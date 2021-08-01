Despite the club being close to finalising the signing of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa, if recent reports are anything to go by – Manchester City would still like to do a deal for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. However, although reluctant to part ways with their star man, former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips expects Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City’s tug-o-war to go right down to the transfer window’s final day.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, the Sunderland legend revealed how he still suspects Kane could make a stunning switch to the Etihad Stadium but thinks a recent decision could offer the Londoners some hope.

Fans recently learned that Kane’s prolific strike partner Son Heung-min has penned a new four-year deal which will see him extend his stay in the country’s capital until 2025 (Sky Sports).

Phillips’ view is that although he expects the Citizens to test Daniel Levy’s resolve ‘right down to the wire’, seeing his teammate commit his long-term future to the club could prompt Kane to reevaluate his preference to move on.

“It’s so tough all of this,” Phillips said. “With transfers like this you can make yourself look stupid, can’t you?

“Personally, I still think he’ll leave. I think it will go right to the wire but it will happen.

“The player still wants to go, he can’t see them challenging. They might win the Carabao Cup or something but the Premier League? No way.

“At this stage of his career, that’s what’s important, the Premier League.

“He doesn’t want to be there, there are rumours he might not turn up for training but he’s too professional for that.

“As the days go on and we get closer to the end of the window we’ll see movement.

“But it wouldn’t surprise me if he stayed. Now Son has signed his new deal.

“He’s been convinced, can Kane be convinced? That’s a huge indicator for me.

“Nuno will have to try and pull the same trick twice.”