Fabrizio Romano confirms Real Madrid preparing to offer attacker new two-year contract

Despite their current financial woes, amplified by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, La Liga giants Real Madrid are determined to keep hold of veteran striker Karim Benzema.

That’s according to a recent report from leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has confirmed that Los Blancos’ hierarchy is preparing to offer the Frenchman a new two-year deal.

Benzema, 33, has been with Real Madrid since he joined from Lyon all the way back in 2008, in a deal worth £31.5m.

Since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu, the experienced marksman has gone on to feature in 559 matches, in all competitions, racking up 279 goals and 144 assists, along the way.

After enjoying a hugely successful 11 years in the Spanish capital, Benzema’s on-field contributions have helped guide the side to a whopping 19 major trophies, including four Champions Leagues.

Seemingly prepared to reward their talisman for his services, according to Romano, club president Florentino Perez would like to see the striker’s stay extended until at least 2023.

An offer is understood to be put on the table in the near future as the club continue to view the 33-year-old as ‘untouchable’.