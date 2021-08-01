Menu

Fabrizio Romano claims Tottenham target will request transfer ‘tomorrow’ with ‘improved bid’ submitted

Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero is prepared to force through a summer transfer to Tottenham, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Romero is at the centre of a summer pursuit from Tottenham, having probably not been known by most prior to his superb season spent with Atalanta.

The Argentine is, at least officially, still a Juventus player, but with Atalanta having announced at the time of his arrival that there was an option to buy in the deal, that is the presumable explanation for Spurs negotiating directly with them.

Atalanta, who finished second in Serie A and will be playing Champions League football again next season, will understandably be unwilling to part with Romero, who at 23 looks capable of becoming a future world-class centre-back.

However, the prospect of playing in the Premier League, and the financial rewards you reap if you’re to be playing in it, are difficult for any player to turn down.

Perhaps that explains this, then, with Fabrizio Romano’s belief that Romero is set to inform the Atalanta hierarchy of his desire to sign for Tottenham this summer.

Of course, Romero’s will to move is a considerable box ticked from Tottenham’s perspective, but they still need to agree a fee with Atalanta for the transfer of his services.

That is, with the notoriously penny-pinching Daniel Levy at the helm, the difficult part from Tottenham’s perspective. It’s unclear whether he’ll be prepared to pay Atalanta the fee that they desire.

Fabrizio Romano suggests that there is an ‘improved bid’ on the table from Spurs. Exactly what they’ve improved on, and how much they’ve improved on it, is not specified.

As with all of these things, we’ll have to wait and see, with Spurs fans keeping their fingers tightly crossed.

