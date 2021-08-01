Manchester United’s new technical director Darren Fletcher reportedly played a key role in helping secure the transfer of Raphael Varane this summer.

The Real Madrid centre-back is on his way to Man Utd, as recently announced on their official site, and it seems Fletcher was a hugely influential figure in persuading the France international to choose a move to Old Trafford, according to ESPN.

Varane looks like he should be a superb signing for the Red Devils, who have long looked in need of a better partner for Harry Maguire in central defence.

United fans will therefore be delighted to hear that Fletcher did so much to convince Varane to join them over other big names like Chelsea, who were also interested in the 28-year-old, according to ESPN.

The Blues would surely also have benefited from bringing in Varane, with Thomas Tuchel in need of a long-term replacement for the ageing Thiago Silva, while doubts remain over players like Kurt Zouma.

United look to have secured a significant victory here, and it’s encouraging for them that Fletcher had such a key role to play after joining the club back in March.

Many fans won’t have been too happy with how Ed Woodward was running things, but perhaps the future looks a little brighter with Fletcher on board.