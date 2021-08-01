Former Leeds United goalkeeper expects Marcelo Bielsa to drop midfielder next season

Following recent reports that Leeds United are trying to sign a new central midfielder in time for next season, former goalkeeper Paul Robinson suspects the Whites’ recruitment plans pose a threat to Mateusz Klich’s role within the side.

Recent reports suggested manager Marcelo Bielsa was keen to sign Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher before he eventually ended up transferring to Crystal Palace (as per Daily Mail).

After missing out on the industrious midfielder, who was highly impressive during his time on loan with West Brom last season, Leeds United are understood to have now turned their attention to Manchester City midfielder Yangel Herrera (as per El Gol Digital).

MORE: Leeds United make a £30m offer for Premier League star who could be a gamechanger

Reacting to the possibility of the Yorkshire club adding a new midfield addition to their ranks, Robinson, who spoke exclusively to MOT Leeds News, said: “I think Klich has a part to play depending on the signings and who comes in. It’ll be interesting to see.

“He didn’t play a lot of football last season but when he came on he did a bit-part but if he started games, he rarely finished them – although I don’t know the statistics.

“He can have an impact off the bench with his creativity. I think he’s a good player to have in your squad but the way the additions are coming and the strength of the squad they’re wanting, he’s not going to be someone who’s guaranteed a starting place and he’s not going to play a lot of football from the start next season.

“He’s a top player but I think the way Leeds are going, there are players who would start ahead of him.

“If he wants guaranteed football, I don’t think anyone’s going to get that at Elland Road next season apart from Phillips, Raphinha and Patrick Bamford.”

Since joining Leeds United in 2017 from FC Twente in a deal worth just £1.5m, Klich, 31, has gone on to feature in 142 senior matches, in all competitions, scoring 21 and assisting another 19 goals, in the process.