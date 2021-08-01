£100m Manchester City transfer bid set to be accepted by PL club

Manchester City reportedly look set to see a £100million transfer bid for Jack Grealish accepted by Aston Villa.

The England international has been a star player at Villa Park for the last few years and now looks to earn himself a big move this summer.

City are said to have already launched a £100m offer for Grealish, and Villa are now expected to accept this offer, making it the biggest signing in English football history, according to Sky Sports.

As previously reported, CaughtOffside understands Grealish will earn £360,000 a week at the Etihad Stadium once he completes his move, making him one of the highest earners in the Premier League.

Grealish looks a dream signing for Pep Guardiola’s side, with City in need of a long-term replacement for legendary playmaker David Silva.

Fabrizio Romano has also written about the Grealish situation in his column for Benchwarmers, suggesting this could be finalised in the next few days.

Romano adds that the City board’s dream is to sign both Villa star Grealish and Tottenham forward Harry Kane.