Manchester United are reportedly confident of moving into pole position for the transfer of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The Norway international has been linked strongly with Chelsea in recent times by Fabrizio Romano on Benchwarmers and others, but it could be that Man Utd will have some advantage in this transfer battle in the future.

According to the Daily Star, the Red Devils are seemingly optimistic that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s relationship with Haaland could give them an edge in any transfer battle, with the pair previously working together at Norwegian club Molde.

United just signed Jadon Sancho from Dortmund this summer, so one imagines that might also put the club in a good position to work with the Bundesliga giants once again.

Haaland and Sancho linked up well during their time together at Dortmund, so it could also be that the 21-year-old would relish the chance to be reunited with his old team-mate at Old Trafford.

With 41 goals in 41 games in all competitions last season, Haaland is an elite finisher and could be an ideal long-term successor to the ageing Edinson Cavani.

Chelsea also urgently need to land the prolific young forward, however, with Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham not looking good enough for the Blues in recent times, while Olivier Giroud recently left for AC Milan.