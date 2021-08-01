Menu

‘Announce Haaland’ – Some Chelsea fans demand major transfer despite victory over rivals Arsenal

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea fans on Twitter have PLEADED with the club to sign Erling Haaland… despite the Blues defeating Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates.

Thomas Tuchel’s men took to the Emirates turf against London rivals Arsenal and ran out 2-1 victors, in no small part thanks to Joe Willock’s effort not having been adjudged to have crossed the line and Hawk-Eye not being in use.

Chelsea’s goals came from Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham, two of their attacking players who, should they both still be around at the Bridge next term, you’d expect to carry much of the goal-scoring burden.

Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring for Chelsea against Arsenal

MORE: Thomas Tuchel reveals ‘concern’ in Chelsea team two weeks from new Premier League season

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal in talks to sign €40M-rated Spaniard also wanted by Tottenham and Liverpool
Thomas Tuchel reveals ‘concern’ in Chelsea team two weeks from new Premier League season
“He can decide” – Thomas Tuchel suggests returning Chelsea loanee could play a part this season

Still, even a ‘W’ on the board and two goals from their attacking players wasn’t enough to satisfy every Chelsea fan in wake of the game, with the missed opportunities to extend their lead at the forefront of their mind.

Predictably, some Chelsea fans have used the game as a springboard to demand that the club sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. There’s nothing wrong with having a dream, is there?

More Stories Erling Haaland

2 Comments

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.