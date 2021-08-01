‘Announce Haaland’ – Some Chelsea fans demand major transfer despite victory over rivals Arsenal

Chelsea fans on Twitter have PLEADED with the club to sign Erling Haaland… despite the Blues defeating Arsenal 2-1 at the Emirates.

Thomas Tuchel’s men took to the Emirates turf against London rivals Arsenal and ran out 2-1 victors, in no small part thanks to Joe Willock’s effort not having been adjudged to have crossed the line and Hawk-Eye not being in use.

Chelsea’s goals came from Kai Havertz and Tammy Abraham, two of their attacking players who, should they both still be around at the Bridge next term, you’d expect to carry much of the goal-scoring burden.

Still, even a ‘W’ on the board and two goals from their attacking players wasn’t enough to satisfy every Chelsea fan in wake of the game, with the missed opportunities to extend their lead at the forefront of their mind.

Predictably, some Chelsea fans have used the game as a springboard to demand that the club sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. There’s nothing wrong with having a dream, is there?

