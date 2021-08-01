Video: Kai Havertz fires in powerful goal for Chelsea against Arsenal in pre-season friendly

Kai Havertz has scored a well-taken powerful effort for Chelsea to give the Blues the lead over Arsenal in a friendly at the Emirates Stadium.

The Germany international was a key player for Chelsea last season, scoring their winning goal in the Champions League final, and it looks like he’s in good shape ahead of the new campaign as well, based on his performance so far this afternoon.

Havertz does well to latch onto this through-ball in the video below before firing in to the roof of the net with his weaker right foot, leaving Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno with no chance of stopping it…

Pictures courtesy of Arsenal TV