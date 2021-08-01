Menu

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock decides on preferred transfer destination amid Newcastle & Monaco links

Arsenal FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has reportedly decided he’d prefer a transfer to Newcastle United over other destinations this summer.

The 21-year-old was superb during his time on loan at St James’ Park last season, and many Gunners fans must be hoping it now earns him a run in Mikel Arteta’s first-team.

Still, the transfer gossip surrounding Willock has not died down, with RMC Sport recently claiming Monaco were keen on a potential deal for him.

However, the Chronicle now report that Willock’s priority is to have another spell at Newcastle next season, so the Magpies should be in a strong position to bring back this hugely promising young player.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has made no secret of his desire to work with Willock again, having made it clear in the video below that his club will keep trying to bring him back…

MORE: Arsenal cancel transfer talks with other targets to try re-signing €50m star

More Stories / Latest News
£100m Manchester City transfer bid set to be accepted by PL club
Nine clubs that backed out of European Super League plans are yet to officially withdraw deems judge
Newcastle rival Manchester City for £43million transfer

Arsenal have had a number of promising players come up through their academy in recent times, with Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka the biggest success stories.

Willock, however, looks like he could be another fine member of the first-team if Arteta is ready to give him a try.

More Stories Joe Willock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.