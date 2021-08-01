Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock decides on preferred transfer destination amid Newcastle & Monaco links

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock has reportedly decided he’d prefer a transfer to Newcastle United over other destinations this summer.

The 21-year-old was superb during his time on loan at St James’ Park last season, and many Gunners fans must be hoping it now earns him a run in Mikel Arteta’s first-team.

Still, the transfer gossip surrounding Willock has not died down, with RMC Sport recently claiming Monaco were keen on a potential deal for him.

However, the Chronicle now report that Willock’s priority is to have another spell at Newcastle next season, so the Magpies should be in a strong position to bring back this hugely promising young player.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has made no secret of his desire to work with Willock again, having made it clear in the video below that his club will keep trying to bring him back…

? "You have to ask Arsenal, it's their decision and it's the player's decision, of course we want him" Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says he would love to welcome Joe Willock back to the club after his loan spell last season, but his future is up to Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/6rJJ4KE5mM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 24, 2021

Arsenal have had a number of promising players come up through their academy in recent times, with Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka the biggest success stories.

Willock, however, looks like he could be another fine member of the first-team if Arteta is ready to give him a try.