Jorge Mendes offers Wolves striker to Barcelona

According to recent reports, Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Rafa Mir, who spent last season out on loan with Huesca, has been offered to Spanish giants Barcelona by super-agent Jorge Mendes.

That’s according to a recent report from Sport, who claims Mendes is keen to see the young forward move from the English Premier League to La Liga.

Mir, 24, spent the majority of his youth career with Barcelona before switching to Valencia’s academy and later making a £1.8m move to Wolves in 2018.

Although tipped to fulfil his potential in the Midlands, Mir has only managed to feature in four senior matches.

After enjoying a hugely impressive loan spell with Huesca last season, which saw the 24-year-old striker net 25 goals in 52 matches, in all competitions, Mir was called up to represent Spain in this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Most recently in action against the Ivory Coast in the competition’s quarter-finals, the young Wolves striker bagged a hattrick to help send his country through the semi-finals.

However, despite enjoying a rich vein of form, with his contract at Wolves set to expire next year, Mendes already appears to be laying the groundwork for a summer move.

Sport claim that although Barcelona rejected the chance to re-sign Mir when Mendes first offered his client months ago, the Catalan club could reassess their stance as they hope to offload Martin Braithwaite and Rey Mana in the coming days.

Mendes’ hopes of reuniting his player with the La Liga giants could be boosted as Sport believes the striker himself is happy to return to his native Spain.

Wolves are thought to be open to a player exchange, although a possible candidate to move to Molineux has not been mentioned.