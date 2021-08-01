Menu

(Photo) Chelsea star Kai Havertz trolls Arsenal’s Bernd Leno on Instagram after goal in friendly

Kai Havertz has shown his savage side by tagging Germany teammate Bernd Leno in an Instagram snap of him scoring against him.

Havertz netted the opener for Chelsea at the Emirates as they took on Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, having fired the ball past Leno and into the top right corner of the net.

Leno not only had the shame of conceding to one of his international teammates, but also ended up on the losing side at the full-time whistle.

As if things weren’t bad enough for the Arsenal keeper, Havertz has proceeded to rub it in via his Instagram story, by tagging Leno in a snap of his goal…

This is likely just friendly banter between two German friends, but it remains to be seen how receptive Leno would be of it if the game actually meant something.

Perhaps we’ll find out when Arsenal and Chelsea meet again at the Emirates later this month, once the Premier League season has got underway…

