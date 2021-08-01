Crunch talks next week: Harry Kane to push for transfer from Tottenham to Man City

Harry Kane is reportedly set to hold crunch talks with Tottenham over his future as he seeks to push through a transfer to Manchester City.

The England international is determined to win major trophies after failing to pick up any silverware in his time at Spurs so far, and it makes sense that he views City as his best choice.

According to a report in the Telegraph, key talks could now be imminent as Kane is expected to inform Tottenham of his desire to make the move to the Etihad Stadium, where his fellow England star Jack Grealish also looks to be heading.

MORE: Man City working to wrap up Grealish deal in next few days

This is a huge blow for Spurs, with Kane undoubtedly their star player for many years now, and someone who is likely to be near-impossible for them to replace.

City, however, need to be bold in the transfer market this summer after bidding farewell to club legend Sergio Aguero, and Kane seems the ideal replacement to lead the line for Pep Guardiola’s side.

It would also be exciting to see Grealish and Kane linking up together in Manchester after showing what they can do together in the England side in recent times.