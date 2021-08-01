Atletico Madrid are reportedly looking in a stronger position than Arsenal to seal the transfer of Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez this summer.

The Argentina international has impressed in Serie A in recent times, but Inter also have Romelu Lukaku up front, so may be ready to let their other main striker leave if the right offer comes in.

According to Tuttosport, Inter’s asking price for Martinez is around €90million, and Arsenal may struggle to afford that, with Inter not keen to accept players such as Alexandre Lacazette as part of any bid.

The report suggests Atletico Madrid look to be in a stronger position, though they have also seen a bid rejected for Martinez.

Diego Simeone would surely benefit from strengthening in attack after the inconsistent form of Joao Felix since he joined the club, with Martinez looking like a fine fit for Atletico’s style of play.

Simeone’s side won La Liga last season but would do well to keep on strengthening as one imagines the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid will only come back stronger after their disappointment last term.

Arsenal fans will hope their club can move into a stronger position for Martinez, with the 23-year-old looking an ideal long-term replacement for the ageing and out-of-form Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.