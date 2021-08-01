Lionel Messi’s description of ‘spectacular’ Arsenal target ought to spring Gunners into action

Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez has been linked with a move to Arsenal, and if Lionel Messi is to be believed, this is a deal the Gunners ought to hurry up and get done.

Lautaro is best known as being Romelu Lukaku’s sidekick in attack for Inter Milan, though that’s not a particularly flattering way to refer to a player who netted 17 goals in 38 Serie A appearances last term.

In his own right, the Argentine is an effective, dangerous and prolific attacker, and one that is thought to be on the transfer shortlist of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

The Athletic reported on Saturday that the Gunners were exploring the possibility of poaching the 23-year-old from Inter this summer. An ambitious target for a club who can not offer European football.

The report noted that Lautaro WOULD be interested in a move to Arsenal, were one to materialise, in which case Arsenal really ought to waste no time at all.

As Football.London report, Lionel Messi’s words, which carry some weight, have already previously described Lautaro in glowing terms. This is exactly the kind of player Arsenal need…

“He’s spectacular. He has impressive qualities. You could tell he was going to be a great player and he is showing that. He’s very strong, really good one on one, scores a lot of goals and in the area he fights with anyone, holds it up, he can turn, scrap to win it all on his own.”