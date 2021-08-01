Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs to have inquired about a potential transfer deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul, according to Fabrizio Romano in his column for Benchwarmers.

The Reds could do with a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum after his free transfer move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, and Saul could fit the bill perfectly after his world class form for much of his La Liga career.

Still, Romano says there is no concrete offer for the time being due to some chance of a swap deal with Barcelona involving Antoine Griezmann still being on the cards, even if Saul is open to a move to the Premier League.

Liverpool fans would surely relish a deal for a player of Saul’s quality this summer, but for now it looks like they’ll have to wait and see if it’s a realistic possibility.

If they cannot land the Spain international, they surely need to look for alternatives due to the blow of losing Wijnaldum.

Of course, Thiago Alcantara joined LFC last summer and could become an even more important player in the new season after an injury-hit debut campaign derailed his progress.