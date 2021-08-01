Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson transfer scare confirmed by Fabrizio Romano, many clubs interested in Reds captain

Jordan Henderson’s situation looks a real worry for Liverpool, with Fabrizio Romano confirming in his column for Benchwarmers that the speculation surrounding the Reds captain is real.

The England international has been a hugely important player for Liverpool for many years now, and the club will surely want to do everything it takes to keep him at Anfield for the long-term.

However, Romano says that Henderson has many interested clubs, particularly from abroad, who could be ready to pounce if Liverpool don’t sort this worrying situation out.

The Italian reporter states that there is no agreement between Henderson and Liverpool at the moment, though the Merseyside giants still hope to resolve this.

MORE: Liverpool ready to offload £54m flop

Paris Saint-Germain are mentioned as one possible suitor for the 31-year-old, which follows their recent move to snap up Georginio Wijnaldum from LFC on a free.

The Dutchman was another player who ran down his contract, and Liverpool would really do well to avoid that happening again with another important player.

This seems far from ideal for Jurgen Klopp’s pre-season preparations, with the German tactician needing this squad to be focused and in good shape if they are to recover from last season’s disappointing trophyless campaign.