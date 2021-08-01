Man City working to close Grealish transfer in coming days and ready to “return to the scene” for Kane

Manchester City are reportedly working to wrap up a deal for Jack Grealish in the coming days, according to Fabrizio Romano in his column for Benchwarmers.

Romano claims that the City board’s dream is to sign both Aston Villa playmaker Grealish and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, in what would undoubtedly be an ambitious double signing.

The England internationals are among the finest players in Europe in their respective positions, and could be ideal to help Pep Guardiola replace legendary City duo David Silva and Sergio Aguero.

Romano states that City need to work quickly for Grealish in order to prevent him signing a new contract at Villa Park, with next week seemingly a deadline for finalising things.

On Kane, it looks more challenging for Guardiola’s side to get a move done, with Tottenham supposedly doing everything they can to keep their top scorer.

Spurs are apparently calm for the moment, but City are described as being ready to “return to the scene” if things change and Kane pushes harder to leave his current club.

After never winning a trophy in his entire Tottenham career, one can easily understand Kane being tempted by the prospect of a move to the Etihad Stadium.

City have won a whole host of major trophies in recent times, and Kane’s goals could help them to go that one step further in the Champions League after the disappointment of losing last season’s final to Chelsea.