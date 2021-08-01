The Manchester United squad have noticed the refreshed mindset and physical transformation of Donny van de Beek, with the players privately discussing the ace’s rejuvenation, according to the Athletic.

Van de Beek endured a difficult debut season after an initial £35m transfer from Ajax, per BBC Sport, there was no relief for the ace at international level either as the midfielder was ruled out of the Euros.

The 24-year-old certainly hasn’t spent anytime wallowing away though as the Athletic note that Van de Beek enlisted the help of an elite training centre to transform his physical condition after the groin injury.

Van de Beek planned to gain muscle and from what we’ve seen of the ace in pre-season he’s hit that goal as the Athletic report he followed a personalised diet and weight-based training programme.

The application that Van de Beek has shown has been noticed by his teammates as a source tells the Athletic of the ‘hunger and fire’ burning within the creative midfielder to succeed at United.

See More: Man United hopeful of moving into pole position to sign top Chelsea transfer target

Harry Maguire took to social media as he noticed the physical transformation of Van de Beek as the Dutchman deputised as captain in the friendly against Brentford:

More Stories / Latest News £100m Manchester City transfer bid set to be accepted by PL club Nine clubs that backed out of European Super League plans are yet to officially withdraw deems judge Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock decides on preferred transfer destination amid Newcastle & Monaco links

Van de Beek only started 15 of his 36 appearances for United last season, seeing the majority of his action from the get-go in the domestic cup competitions of lower importance to the Red Devils.

The Athletic reiterate that Van de Beek has no plans to exit the club and United do not wish for the ace to depart either as the Dutchman works to prove his ability in the new season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can’t ask for more from the ace and fans will be delighted to learn that Van de Beek is doing everything he can to prove himself at Old Trafford, when other players in recent years have shown no desire to break back into the fold after experiencing difficult spells.

Another source even told the Athletic that ‘even his eyes look happier’, a massive difference from the dejected Van de Beek that the cameras often cut to whilst the midfielder was on the sidelines last term.