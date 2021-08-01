Arsenal in talks to sign €40M-rated Spaniard also wanted by Tottenham and Liverpool

Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool are all interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Marco Asensio, according to Todo Fichajes.

When Asensio first pulled on the Los Blancos shirt five years ago, stardom appeared to be on the horizon for the Spaniard.

However, not all has gone to plan, with battles with form, fitness and frequent change in management stunting his progression.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old remains a quality player with potential still untapped. If he were to be on the market, he’d be worth taking a punt on.

If Todo Fichajes are to be believed, Tottenham, Arsenal and Liverpool are ALL showing an interest in doing exactly that.

The team most seriously interested, as per the report, is Arsenal, with talks already thought to be underway with Real Madrid over striking a deal.

The asking price mentioned in the report is €40M [£34M]. It remains to be seen if Arsenal can afford to fork out that sort of figure after the Ben White deal was completed.

Let’s wait and see if this one develops in the weeks to come.