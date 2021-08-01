Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Schalke starlet Matthew Hoppe, along with Everton.

The Gunners are named as potential suitors by US journalist Grant Wahl on Twitter, with the talented 20-year-old really standing out with his form for the USA at the Gold Cup this summer.

Hoppe scored six goals in the Bundesliga last season despite his youth and inexperience, and the fact that he was playing in a struggling team.

It now makes sense that Hoppe could be on the move to a bigger club, with Wahl tweeting that a transfer could be on after the Gold Cup this summer…

Hearing Matthew Hoppe (who’s having a good Gold Cup) is now drawing interest from Arsenal and Everton. It’s looking likely he’ll make a move from Schalke following Gold Cup. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) July 31, 2021

MORE: Arsenal transfer update as they chase three midfielders

Arsenal would do well to bring in more attacking players at the moment, with even Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not quite at his brilliant best last term.

The north London giants could be wise to think about a long-term replacement for the Gabon international, with Hoppe looking like a player with a bright future in the game.

Hoppe could also be a smart signing by Everton, who might even be a more tempting club for the youngster right now after their fine progress in recent seasons, whereas Arsenal have largely gone backwards.