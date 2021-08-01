Menu

Arsenal interested in Gold Cup star as transfer looks increasingly likely

Arsenal FC Everton FC
Posted by

Arsenal are reportedly one of the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Schalke starlet Matthew Hoppe, along with Everton.

The Gunners are named as potential suitors by US journalist Grant Wahl on Twitter, with the talented 20-year-old really standing out with his form for the USA at the Gold Cup this summer.

Hoppe scored six goals in the Bundesliga last season despite his youth and inexperience, and the fact that he was playing in a struggling team.

It now makes sense that Hoppe could be on the move to a bigger club, with Wahl tweeting that a transfer could be on after the Gold Cup this summer…

More Stories / Latest News
Contract signed: Versatile talent pens professional deal with Tottenham
Liverpool & Manchester United in pole position for £40m star as representatives jet to UK to discuss transfer
Manchester United hopeful of moving into pole position to sign top Chelsea transfer target

MORE: Arsenal transfer update as they chase three midfielders

Arsenal would do well to bring in more attacking players at the moment, with even Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not quite at his brilliant best last term.

The north London giants could be wise to think about a long-term replacement for the Gabon international, with Hoppe looking like a player with a bright future in the game.

Hoppe could also be a smart signing by Everton, who might even be a more tempting club for the youngster right now after their fine progress in recent seasons, whereas Arsenal have largely gone backwards.

More Stories Matthew Hoppe

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Everton’s progress ? When did Everton last win a trophy ? How many unsuccessful managers have they had in recent seasons . Arsenal aren’t as successful as they might be but have played in Europe for 25 seasons in a row until last season ( when they finished above Everton ) . They have also won four FA Cups in the last seven years

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.