IUSPORT have shared some of the findings from Madrid court hearings regarding the European Super League and it has been deemed that nine clubs are yet to officially withdraw from the plans.

Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus are the only sides that remain keen on the project that would destroy football after Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, City, Spurs, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid all expressed that they would be backing out of the proposal.

Judge Ruiz de Lara stated in court on Friday though that the press releases from the withdrawing clubs are ‘insufficient’ and they have not resigned from the plans with legal effect.

Supporters of the clubs who rejoiced when the competition folded will now be worried and could pile pressure on their sides to complete the legal process to officially separate themselves.

Here is the bombshell that Ruiz de Lara dropped:

“The Superliga project continues with the participation of all the founding clubs without the resignation of any founding club with legal effects.”

“The news or press releases referred to by the appellant are insufficient, as reason for its imprecision, for such purposes.”

It is reported that the matter could be referred to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) down the line, but it’s currently unclear how that would for British clubs.

Any kind of European Super League would not only inflict irreparable damage to the domestic competitions that the founding clubs participate in, but would also ruin the Champions League.