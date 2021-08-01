Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reportedly put other potential attacking midfield signings on hold in order to pursue a move to re-sign Martin Odegaard.

The Norway international spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium from Real Madrid, and showed some moments of real quality for Arteta’s side, even if he didn’t quite have enough time to fully settle in.

Arsenal could now be back in for Odegaard on a permanent basis, with Todo Fichajes suggesting he now seems more likely to leave Madrid for around €50million as the Spanish giants need to make sales this summer.

Many Gooners will surely be pleased to see Odegaard back at the Emirates, as he could end up being the ideal long-term successor to Mesut Ozil.

There are undoubtedly other fine options out there, though it looks like not much progress has been made in the pursuit of players like James Maddison, Ruben Neves and Manuel Locatelli, as per Fabrizio Romano in his column for Benchwarmers.

Odegaard has often struggled for playing time at Real Madrid, going out on loan a few times, and it may be that Los Blancos would do well to cash in on this squad player if Arsenal are willing to pay good money for him.