(Photo) Jack Grealish spotted training with Aston Villa amid Man City transfer speculation

Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish has been pictured training alongside teammate Tyrone Mings.

The Villian’s skipper has recently become the subject to some of the most relentless transfer speculations in recent memory.

Heavily linked with a sensational £100m summer move to join Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, CaughtOffside understands the England international is on the verge of being unveiled as the Premier League’s most expensive player, ever.

MORE: Ex-Premier League striker believes recent news could see Harry Kane stay at Spurs

However, despite the swirling rumours, Villa fans will undoubtedly be pleased to see their talisman back on the training pitch ahead of the new 2021-22 season.