The rumours about Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Juventus still won’t go away, but his wages mean that only a few teams in world football can actually afford to bring him in.

A report from Goal has looked at the possibility of him moving to PSG as they look to go all-in for Champions League glory, but it seems any potential deal has been scuppered by Mauro Icardi’s refusal to move in the opposite direction.

Icardi has often been thought of as a player who would end up at Juve but that was an impossible move when he was at Inter Milan, so his move to PSG always opened the door to rumours this summer about a return to Serie A.

Icardi has a long history of doing what’s best for himself rather than the team but he can’t really be blamed for not wanting a transfer, even if moving to Juve gave him a better chance of starting every game.

From Ronaldo’s point of view PSG were one of the only teams that looked like a possible destination, so it’s now hard to see him going anywhere else this summer.